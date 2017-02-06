Communal Clashes: GOC Tasks Troops On Neutrality

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division of Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Adamu Abubakar, has warned troops to remain neutral and justify their actions or inactions in communal and ethnic clashes.

Abubakar gave the warning in a statement by Col. Sagir Musa, the Deputy Director, Public Relations of 82 Division, Enugu, recently in Awka,

The statement said the warning was handed down at the conclusion of his working visit to formations and units under his command.

“Wherever you are drafted either for peace enforcement or peace keeping, the basic principles of internal security operations apply, and you must strictly adhere to them or risk going to jail.

“Consequently, while on duty, especially in very likely crisis areas as Agatu, Vandeikya, Logo and Katsina-Ala axis, you must remain neutral and be ready to justify your actions or inactions,’’ it said.

The statement said that Abubakar had to sensitise the troops of 72 Battalion on their constitutional duties and the peculiar responsibility of maintaining law and order in Benue and other contiguous states.

“Let me remind you of the precarious security situations in your area of responsibility, these are issues of communal, ethnic and farmers-herdsmen clashes as well as the Agatu crisis.

“In all these security challenges, you must be more vigilant, proactive and discipline,’’ it quoted Abubakar as saying.

It added that the GOC commended the troops for their dedication, commitment and discipline.

The statement urged them to maintain professional standards the Army is noted for, as the Army of today has zero tolerance for indiscipline.

It said that the final phase of the visit ended in 72 Special Forces Battalion and the Nigerian Army School of Military Engineering Makurdi, Benue State.

The statement restated the commitment of the Army leadership to the welfare of personnel and their families through the provision of barracks, investment initiative programme and decent living accommodation.

Others are efficient and effective medical services, timely payment of salaries and allowances among others.

“In all the formations, units and Army schools in 82 Division that we visited, one thing appears consistent and recurrent, and that is, the ongoing building and renovation of officers’ and soldiers’ living accommodation.