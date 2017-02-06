Cleric Blames Nigeria’s Economic Problems On Greed

A cleric and Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr Samuel C. Uche, has said that the sufferings that Nigerians are going through now is the result of greed, selfishness and negligence.

He said what the country is reaping today is what had been sown and that such suffering is not from God, adding that Nigerian leaders are reckless and have acted with impunity without properly managing their God-given resources.

The Methodist Church prelate who gave this verdict when he spoke to airport correspondents at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa early recently noted that the problems Nigerians are passing through were created by humans and not God.

“What we are reaping today is what we sowed. We were reckless and have acted with impurity and did not manage the God given resources well. What Nigeria is suffering today is not from God but our negligence, selfishness, avarice and greed.

“Nigerians sowed in the wild wind and are therefore reaping the negative wind because we were reckless and acted in impunity,” he said.

Uche regretted that some Christians are involved in what is happening to the nation today in terms of the political-economy because their influence should have made Nigeria a prosperous nation and not otherwise.

He said Nigerians could make amends, if we must grow economically and urged the people to have faith in God and believe that there is God who has given us everything to take-care of.

On the United Nations (UN), investigation into the killings in Southern Kaduna, the prelate described it as a welcome development because the act of slaughtering human beings is a very wicked and callous thing.

Man, he explained, is of more values than elephant and one million cows because humans have souls while animals do not.

On youth’s empowerment and development, Uche said any country that neglect the youth is sowing to the whirl-wind and will reap such fruits.

He urged the Federal Government to recognize the importance of young people and empower them, so as to guarantee peace in the society.

The Methodist Prelate also opined that capital flights in Nigeria had made Nigerians to enrich other countries in Europe and other nations of the world where the stolen money are stocked.

Corlins Walter