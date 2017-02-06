Anabraba: Court Restrains RVHA

The Rivers State House of Assembly (RVHA) had only a plenary session last week during which it screened and confirmed on Wednesday nominees for the State Road Maintenance Agency sent to it by Governor Nyesom Wike.

Also at that Wednesday plenary session, the Assembly passed into law, a “Bill for a law to amend the Rivers State Education (Return of Schools) Law No. 1 of 2005”.

Before passing the bill, the House confirmed Surveyor Sam Agwor (Emohua) as Chairman designate for the Rivers State Road Maintenance Agency, while Mr. Clapton Ogolo (Opobo) was approved as the Secretary of the Agency.

Others confirmed include: Mr. Ability Nweke (Etche), Madam kate Ngbarna (Tai), Mr. Kinikanwo Amadi (Port Harcourt), Queen Anthony (Ahoada), and Peter Abemi (Degema).

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani adviced confirmed nominees to be committed to their assignments.

Announcing the passing of the education bill, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi–Owaji Ibani said the House only amended Section 3, paragraphs “6” “B” and Section 14 of the Principal Law No. 1 of 2005.

According to him, the amended sections empowered the State Government to support and to render assistance to returned schools in terms of development.

The new amendment law explained that the word “Assistance means anything done or given by the government including financial donation or provision of infrastructures to support the development of a returned school”.

The new law was cited as the Rivers State Education (Return of Schools) Amendment Bill, 2017.

On the same Wednesday plenary session, the Assembly set up a three-man adhoc committee to interface with relevant government agencies on the recent fire outbreak that rendered over a thousand people homeless at Bonny island, in Bonny Local Government Area of the state.

Members of the Committee include, Hon. Kelechi Nwogu, Member – representing Omuma Constituency, Chairman, Hon. Christian Ahiakwu (ONELGA) Constituency) Member, and Hon. Abinye Pepple (Bonny), member.

The committee was given seven days to submit its report to the House for urgent measures on the effect of the Bonny inferno in the state.

Also, at the pleanary session, the Speaker announced the receipt of a court order secured by an All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker representing Akuku-Trou Constiency 11, Hon. Benibo Anabraba restraining both the House and the APC from removing him as minority leader of the Assembly.

Ibani, who read the court order at the plenary session, said the House, as arm of government would never ignore any court order that was in line with the Nigerian Constitution.

He advised the House to always seek the path of peace in resolving issues rather than resort to violence and rancour.

On Friday,the House Committee on Education led by Hon. Farah Dagogo announced a date for public hearing on a Bill for law to establish the Rivers State University of Science and Technology Teaching Hospital in the state.

According to the Committee, the public hearing was scheduled to hold Wednesday February 8, 2017 at the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex in Port Harcourt.

The Committee urged the general public including private sectors, stakeholders, Institutions, and individuals to submit their memoranda to the office of the Clerk of the House before the scheduled date.

Enoch Epelle