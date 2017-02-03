Wizkid Floors Davido In Awards, Endorsement Ratings

The Nigerian Entertainment industry is filled with loads of stars who are in serious competition with one another on who makes it to the top or gets the biggest recognition. A recent question posed to music lovers and fan clubs of leading Nigerian music stars Wizkid and Davido is about who has the highest awards and endorsements between the two rivals in the Nigerian music clan.

Below are their awards and endorsements as at January 7, 2017 as posted in the social media.

Wizkid’s Awards

He is among the top five most successful music super stars in Nigeria. He has already received the following awards as at January this year. According to a recent report he has won 30 awards and represented in 111 nominations. Wizkid is said to be worth over N130 million.

2016

. African Artiste of the Year (Ghana Music Awards)

. African Artiste of the Year (African Pride Awards)

2015

. Song of the Year “Ojuelegba” (Headies Awards)

. Best RnB Pop Album “Ayo” (The Headies Award)

. Male Artiste of the Year (Nigeria Entertainment/Awards (NEA)

. Hottest Single of the Year Ojuelegba (NEA)

.Best Song of the Year “Ojuelegba” (African Muzik Magazine Award)

. Best Video of the Yar “Ojuelegba” (African Muzik Magazine Awards)

2014

.Hottest Single of the Year “Pullover” (NEA)

.Most Gifted Duo/Group or Ft ‘Pull over” (Channel O Music Award)

2013

. African Artiste of the Year (Ghana Music Award)

. Musician of the Year (City People Ent. Award)

.Best Group Video of the Year (A syle TV Music Video Award)

. Most Gifted Video “Azonto” (Channel O Music Video Award)

2012

.Best Pop/RnB Artiste of the Year (NEA)

.Best Album of the Year (NEA)

.Musician of the Year (The Future Awards)

. Artiste of the Year (The Headies)

.Hip Hop World Revelation of the year (The Headies Award)

.Best International Act Africa (Bet Awards)

2011

.Best New Male Artiste (City People Ent. Awards)

. New Act of the Year (NEA)

.Artiste of the year (Dynamix All Youth Award)

.The Headies Award for next rated

.Best African Act (Mobo Awards)

2010

.Promising Artiste of the Year (Dynamix All Youths Award)

Endorsements

In 2015 Wizid Clinched N120 million from Glo on a two year deal. At his 25th birthday in June 2015 his contract with pepsi was renewed and he was paid $350,000. In 23, 2013, he signed amendorsement deal with Guiness for Guiness World of more concert.

He used to be the only male ambassador in Nigeria for giant soft drink brand pepsi, until 2016 when he was joined by friend and rival in the music clan, Davido.