Wike Gets Kudos Over Ogu Stool Upgrade

The Okrika Divisional Council of Chiefs (ODCC), has said that the upgrading of the stool of Amanyanabo of Ogu to first class by Governor Nyesom Wike will improve native administration in the area.

Chairman of the council, Chief Sunday Kalaowolo, who said this in a press release made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt said that the situation had placed Okrika as one of the foremost ethnic groups in the State.

He said Governor Wike had also proved himself to be a friend of Okrika people and the entire State.

While thanking the governor for the gesture, the council also congratulated the Amanyanabo of Ogu Kingdom, His Royal Majesty King Nicolas Nimenibo Loko XI for his upliftment to a first class traditional ruler and prayed God Almighty to guide and protect him, while giving him the wisdom of Solomon to pilot the affairs of Ogu Kingdom and Rivers State to greater heights.

Chif Kalaowolo, who pledged the support of the entire chiefs and people of Wakirike Bese nation to the Wike’s administration, urged the entire state to rally round the governor to enable him take the state to greater heights.