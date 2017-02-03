RSG, Police Mourn Rivers CP

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has expressed sadness and shock over the untimely death of the Rivers State Commissioner, of Police Mr Francis Odesanya.

A condolence message signed by the Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, last Tuesday, Wike described the late Police Commissioner as a thoroughbred professional who played a key role in the successful fight against crime and criminality in Rivers State.

He said that the quality contributions of the Late Police Commissioner would be missed by all members of the Rivers State Security Council.

The governor condoled with the Police High Command, officers and men of the Rivers State Police Command over the death of the police commissioner.

He prayed God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Similarly, the Rivers State Police Command has expressed deep regrets over the sudden and untimely death of CP Francis Mobolaji Odesanya whose death occurred at the early hours of Tuesday, 31st January, 2017 at the Sterling Hospital, Ahmedadab Guyarat, India, after a brief illness.

A statement signed by the state command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Omoni Nnamdi, indicated that the late Commissioner of Police, who hailed from Irolu in Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State, enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force in February 1986 as a Cadet ASP and served the force in different capacities before he was deployed to Rivers State on the 20th July 2016 as the 37th Commissioner of Police, where he held forte until his sudden death.

The Command conveyed her heart felt condolences to the Odesanya’s family, friends, well wishers, all the good people of Ogun State and the country in general.

It noted that the burial arrangements will be announced after due consultation with the family.

It added that condolence registers have been opened at the State Headquarters, Moscow Road, Officers Mess, Area commands, PH/ Ahoada/ Bori, Divisional Police Headquarters and other police formations across the state.

The command also appealed to officers and men to brace up to the challenges of fighting crime and criminality in the state and not to be deterred by the demise of late CP Francis M. Odesanya, as we are poised to sustaining the already existing peace in the state.

Earlier, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim K. Idris, with a heavy heart and deep sense of loss regretted to announce the demise of a serving Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Police Command, who passed on at the age of 56 years after a brief illness at Sterling Hospital Ahmedabad-Gujarat in India.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, CSP Jimoh Moshood, further indicated that the late Commissioner of Police served as Deputy Commissioner of Police Department of Operations and that of Finance and Administration in Rivers State before he was promoted and posted as Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Police Command on the 20th July, 2016, the position he held until his sudden demise on 31st January, 2017 after a brief illness at Sterling Hospital Ahmedabad-Gujarat in India.

Moshood added that a condolence register has been opened at the reception of the Force Headquarters for officers and men of the Force to register their thoughts on the life and time of the late CP.