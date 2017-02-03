Rotary Club Donates 13 Wheel Chairs To FAAN

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has received a total of 13 wheel chairs donated to it by the Rotary Club of Falono in Lagos.

The Managing Director of FAAN, Engineer Saleh Dunoma, while taking delivery of the wheel chairs at the presentation ceremony held recently at the domestic wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos lauded the club for the gesture.

He said that FAAN will continue to partner with private organizations and well meaning Nigerians who are committed to the advancement of quality service delivery at the nation’s airports.

In his brief remarks at the ceremony, the president of Rotary Club, Falomo, Rotarian Orji Ajah noted that the club, as part of its philanthropic culture and their core value of lending support to the less privileged, decided to complement the vision of FAAN to continually render efficient services to air travelers and other airport users.

This, he said, motivated the need to donate these wheel chairs to improve service to passengers with disabilities.

Also at the presentation ceremony, were the General Manager, Customer Services of FAAN, Mrs Ebele Okoye, former Chief of Staff to the Managing Director, Mr Kabir Mohammed, Airport Manager, (MMIA) Mr Nehemiah Auta and the Terminal Manager (Domestic Terminal One) Mr Olatayo Oginni, among others.