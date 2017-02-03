Rivers Moves To End Child Hawking

The Rivers State Government, has instructed the Hon. Commissioner for Women Affairs to join forces with its social welfare counterpart to end the menace of child hawking during school hours on the streets of Port Harcourt and in Rivers State as a whole.

The Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, gave the instruction at a forum with women professionals organised by the Ministry of Women Affairs in Port Harcourt recently. She encouraged the two ministries to work out the modalities for ending school-hour child hawking syndrom and forward the cost to the government.

Dr. Banigo was responding to an earlier observation by the chairperson of Nigeria Association of women journalists (NAWOJ) in the state, Mrs. Okonkwo-Ogabu Lilian. Mrs Okonkwo-Ogabu had decried the rate at which children who are supposed to be in schools, are rather spotted randomly on the streets of Port Harcourt hawking during school hour.

She had prayed the state government to use her instrument of authority to find a lasting solution to the social menace of child hawking, child labour, rape, abandonment and lack of education among girls in the state.

Meanwhile the women journalists’ leader has also craved the indulgence of the state government for strategic mentoring programmes for women professionals so as to get them well and better informed and equipped for the task of fixing the cracked walls of the society.