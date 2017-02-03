New RSNC GM Harps On Hardwork, Diligence

The new General Manager of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, publishers of The Tide Newspapers, Mr Vincent Ake, has charged staff of the Editorial Department of the corporation on the need to work harder and show serious commitment in the discharge of their onerous responsibilities.

He gave the charge during his maiden meeting with staff of the Editorial Department, last Wednesday.

Ake stated that the corporation existed because of the Editorial Department, adding that for this reason, journalists ought to exhibit high sense of professionalism and respect the code of conduct and ethics of the profession.

He emphasised that hard work and commitment to duty would enhance productivity and viability and further challenged reporters and editors to improve their mode of dressing to elicit the confidence of their news sources and the public.

His word: “I take special interest in the members of this department, so note that you are a special breed and ensure that your output is always up to the best standard possible.

“As a reporter, ensure you represent the Newspaper well by the way you dress, and the manner you conduct yourself in public. Dress responsibly; let people see that you are responsible”, Ake added.

Ake also noted that the world is now technology-driven, and urged all reporters to ensure they are computer and internet literate to enable them compete favourably in the industry.

He frowned at a situation where reporters would be asking for transport money to go to cover assignments or report breaking news, adding that because of the timeliness and urgency associated with news, reporters are expected to be on the move at all times, and promised to motivate hardwork with regular rewards.

He promised to work together in a friendly manner with all staff who are diligent and hardworking and appealed to all to put in their best to move the corporation forward.

Mr. Ake assured the staff that all the problems and challenges facing the corporation would be addressed with time and solicited the support and cooperation of all to enable him succeed.

He commended the out- gone Ag. General Manager, Mr. Valentine Ugboma for being prudent and transparent in the management of human and financial resources within one month of his stewardship, especially in procuring four new computers, three uninterrupted power supply (UPS) and 18 chairs for the newsroom and computer section, among others.

In his remarks, the Acting Editor, The Tide (Daily), Donald Mike-Jaja, thanked the new General Manager for giving the welfare of the Editorial Department a priority, and assured that the reporters and editors would continue to do their best to place the newspaper in its right position as the first choice of every newsreader in the state, region and country.

He noted that efforts were on to improve the editorial content and quality of the newspaper, and appealed to the general manager to give the needs of the department prime consideration at all times.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana