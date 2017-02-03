New DG Inspects NiMet Facilities At PH Airport

The newly appointed Director General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Prof Sani Mashi, formally taken over and has inspected all the meteorological facilities used for weather forecast at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

The new NiMet boss on arrival at the airport last Tuesday, was conducted round the airport by the immediate past Director General of the agency, Dr Anthony Anuforom, for physical examination of all facilities being used by NiMet in the conduct of their weather forecasting activities at the airport.

The visit of Mashi to the Port Harcourt airport, which could be said to be the maiden official visit of the new NiMet boss since he was appointed the DG, witnessed a very high turn-out of staff and officers of the agency at the zone.

The Tide observed that the formal take over and inspection, which heralds the exit of Dr Anthony Anuforom was also greeted with mixed feelings of separation and unprepared disengagement.

NiMet operations at the airport is a specialized one that required real professionals to manage, as they give researched information on the weather to pilots and flight operators, to know when the weather is safe for flight operations.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government on January 9th, 2017 issued a statement, sacking four heads of agencies in the aviation sector for which the former DG of NiMet, Dr. Anthony Anuforom was affected.

The new NiMet boss is a professor of Geography with specialty in Environmental Application of Remote Sensing.

Corlins Walter