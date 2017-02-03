N600m Rent: Senator Slams Group Over Allegation Against Saraki, Others

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory, Dino Melaye, has debunked allegations from a civil society organisation, Citizen Action to Take Back Nigeria (CATBAN) insisting that the National Assembly leadership collected over six hundred million naira from the Federal Capital Development Administration (FCTA) as rent for their official residences, describing the statement as false and baseless.

Speaking to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, the Senator representing Kogi East said the civil society is merely being used as a tool by “disgruntled elements” to rubbish the Senate leadership; President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, his Deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, Speaker, Yakubu Dogara and his Deputy, Yusuf Lasun.

According to the lawmaker , even as the Senate leadership is entitled to official accommodation , this has not yet been provided following delays of works on the project.

He added that the leadership of the National Assembly had as a sign of goodwill rejected a plan to include N10billion in the budget last year, having considered the economic situation in the country.

Senator Melaye while accusing the said group of bias noted that on January 3, 2017, the group at a press conference gave a clean bill of health to the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, who had been indicted by the Senate for corruption over the award of contract and utilisation of funds meant for the North East humanitarian crises.

Urging the group to always check the source of their information correctly, Senator Melaye challenged the group to provide proofs of their allegations for the said rent payment .

Recall that the leadership of the National Assembly last Monday issued a statement denying claim by CATBAN as published by Sahara Reporters.

The statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Senate President indicated that members of the NASS leadership have been living in their personal residences and do not get paid by any federal agency.

Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi