MMIA Gets New Carousels

In its bid to meet the demand of rising passenger traffic, the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has commissioned three sets of ultra-modern carousels and conveyor belts at the D-Arrival finger of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos.

Speaking while commissioning the facilities, the Managing Director of FAAN, Engineer Saleh Dunoma, said these facilities will reduce delays and fast-track the processing of arriving passengers.

“This facility is one of many projects embarked upon by the Federal Government to enhance seamless passenger facilitation at the airports and keep pace with the growing traffic which has been on the increase since the commencement of the remodeling project.

“The timing of the world class facility is in consonance with the authority’s readiness to thrill its esteemed airport users with a fascinating travel experience, especially with the increasing festivals around the world.

“Festivities and businesses are usually associated with increased passenger traffic and travels across the globe. The airport plays its part in the immense growth of the country as the fastest growing economy in Africa,” he said.

The authority assures all airport users of improved quality service in line with global best practice, as they are not unmindful of the need to provide world class facilities inspite of the economic challenges facing the country.