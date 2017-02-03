JTF Shot, Watched My Brother Bleed To Death -Witness

Emotions were let loose at the on-going sitting of the Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry, last Wednesday as a witness, Mr. Ekene Akaraka from Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state told members of the commission investigating the killings and other violent acts during the December 10, 2016 re-run supplementary legislative elections on how the officers of the Joint Task Force (JTF), Ahoada shot and watched his younger brother, Ifeanyi Akaraka bled to death.

Testifying before the Justice Chinwendu Nwogu led 5-man commission last Wednesday at the State Judiciary Complex, venue of the commission, in Port Harcourt, Ekene Akaraka alleged that one Corporal Ola Mohammed attached to the JTF in Ahoada shot his younger brother on the day of election which resulted to his death after several hours of non- medical attention.

According to him, his brother was shot dead by the JTF trigger happy officer Ola Mohammed because he was identified as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the area, adding that efforts to pacify the JTF Commander at Ahoada to allow his younger brother to be taken to hospital for medical treatment was rebuffed .

The petitioner who was docked in the witness box and examined by the commission’s legal counsel, Mr. C.B. Ekeh for over 30 iminutes was emphatic that his late brother would not have died if they were allowed to take him to the hospital, adding that they had got Police clearnance to that effect.

He averred that the JTF Commander turned down their plea to take his brother to the hospital because they refused to show them where other PDP members were on the day of the election.

“We pleaded with them for about eight hours, my brother was bleeding, they refused our pleas to help us save his life until he bled to death. There was no first aid given to my late junior brother”, he stated.

Answering questions, Akaraka told the commission that te corpse of his brother was deposited at the Mac-Donald Teaching Hospital Mortuary Elele and later buried on 22nd December 2016, noting that his brother left three children, wife including their aged parents.

He urged the commission to ensure that justice was done in the case as well as help in catering for the bereaved family..

Earlier, the Chairman of the commission Justice, Chinwendu Nwogu had assured that the commission would abide by the terms of its assignment, assuring that the commission’s recommendation would be based on its findings.