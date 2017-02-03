Imo AG Warns Judicial Officers Against Corruption

The Imo Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Miletus Nlemedim, has warned judicial officers in the state against corrupt practices, including undue delay in trying accused.

Nlemedim, who gave the warning while addressing journalists in Owerri last Tuesday, said the present administration in the state was making efforts to ensure quick dispensation of justice, especially in the customary courts. He said the state government was aware that the tenure of members of all the customary courts across the state had expired, adding “that is not enough reason for members of the court to act as lords.’’

“My office, on the directive of Governor Rochas Okorocha, has beamed its searchlight on the activities of the state judiciary.’’

“We can no longer condone any form of corruption or high handedness by any chairman or member of customary courts or judicial officer.

“The public should be duly informed and any member of the public with verifiable report against any judicial officer in the state should come up with it.

“If we get such a report, we must ensure that the officer is dealt with accordingly.

“Any state counsel indisposed to attend court proceedings should liaise with his or her colleague to ensure the matter is heard as scheduled,” he said.

The attorney-general said arrangements had been concluded to dissolve and reconstitute the membership of customary courts before the end of February.

Nlemedim, who doubles as the Vice- Chairman, Imo State Judicial Service Commission, however, said that none of the serving members of the affected courts would be eligible to re-apply.

On the last week’s escape of a kidnap suspect, Henry Chibueze (Vampire), at an Owerri High Court, he said necessary security measures had been put in place to forestall re-occurrence.

The Tide recalls that some unidentified armed men stormed the high court premises,on January 27 and two persons were killed during the attack.

The kidnap suspect and many others billed for trial also escaped during the incident.

“Government has deployed more security personnel to protect litigants, lawyers and judicial officers in all courts in the state.

“The governor has equally directed the State Controller of Prisons to apply for additional security operatives, anytime it has a high profile criminal case in court.’’

Nlemedim further gave the assurance that the state government was making efforts toward the re-arrest of all the fleeing accused and urged the people not to panic over the incident.