Fakorede, SARS, APC Agents Brutalised Me – Igwe

The Centre Collation centre Agent of the Peoples Democratic Party for Rivers East at the last December 10,2016 Re run legislative elections in Rivers State,Hon Chinyere Igwe has vowed to utilize every legal means to ensure that those who brutalised him are brought to justice.

Igwe, who is also the Rivers State Commissioner for Urban Development and Physical Planning, made the avowal after he testified at the ongoing Judicial enquiry, said his petition to the panel is one of the legal procedures he has embarked upon to ensure that those who violated his rights are brought to book.

The Commissioner, while being cross examined by his council, Barrister T.A Amadi said despite his Identity card as accredited agent by the Independent National Electoral Commission (NEC) as the PDP Collection Agent, he was manhandled, beaten to stupor, which resulted to several injuries.

He accused the All Progressive Congress (APC) Agent, Hon Nnamdi Wuche Police Superintendent Akin Fakorede, the commandant of the Special Anti Robbery Squared (SARs) and his men to beat him up.

According to him, the incident occurred at the Election collation centre and wondered what the SAR were doing there.

Igwe who also presented video clips showing his brutalisation, hinted that he was hospitalised by in Port Harcourt and London where he received medical treatments resulting from the beating.

“After I was beaten up, I was taken to their office at Rukpokwu where I was detained before taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The Officer incharge of the Political Bureau who went to NEC office to investigate found out that my INEC Identity Card was genuine and the declared copies of results of Emohua with me as at the time of incident were real’’, he noted, the Chairman of the State Commission of inquiry, Justice Chinwendu Nwogu had earlier said that the commission was a fact-finding body and was not constituted to witch hunt anybody or group of persons.

Justice Nwogu stated this while delivering his inaugural address to commence the sitting of the commission last Monday at the Judiciary Complex in Port Harcourt, said that the Commission was inaugurated on the 22nd of December, 2016, by the Governor of the State, Chief Nyesom Wike in exercise of his powers pursuant to Section 2(1) of the Commission of Inquiry Law of Rivers State (Cap 30) laws of Rivers State of Nigeria, 1999 and all other powers enabling him in that behalf.

According to him, the commission’s terms of reference include, among other things, to investigate the remote and immediate causes of the violence during the December 10, 2016 re-run/supplementary elections in the state, identify the perpetrators of the various acts of violence and killings in the aforesaid election as well as identify the victims of the violence including those killed, etc.

He assured that they would adopt all known principles of fair hearing, equity and good conscience in course of its public sitting, adding that equal opportunities would be given to all persons who appear before it to state their cases as well as tender all relevant documents that would assist the commission in its findings and recommendations.