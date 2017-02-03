FAAN Boss Bags Role Model Award

The Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Engineer Saleh Dunoma, has received the Distinguished African Youth Parliament (AYP) Role Model Award.

A statement from the Corporate Affairs office of FAAN, stated that the authority’s chief executive officer was honoured by the youth body because of his activities and recognitions he has received both locally and internationally.

“Like History that does not evolve suddenly, but through a build-up of series of events, the activities of Engineer Dunoma is worthy of celebration and honour”, the statement explained.

According to the statement made available to The Tide, Dunoma’s contribution towards the growth of the aviation industry in Nigeria is immeasurable and his legacies have attracted both local and international recognition, especially his recent emergence as president, Airports Council International (ACI), Africa Region.

“By reason of his position as ACI Africa president, Dunoma presides over a 62-member body operating 250 airports in 47 countries,” the statement added.

It described the FAAN boss as an icon of hope, humility and accountability, whose efforts and contributions are worthy to be recognized and rewarded.

The youths group finds him worthy to be honoured with the distinguished AYP role model for his legacies that has attracted both local and international awards.

The AYP is a continent-wide network of young leaders, peace builders and social activists from 50 Africa countries working to promote and advocate for youthful solutions to Africa’s development challenges.

Corlins Walter