Customs Impounds Five Smuggled Vehicles

Barely 24 hours after the

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) intercepted a 40 feet container of 661 pump action rifles in Mile 2 area of Lagos, the service said it has seized five vehicles being smuggled through the land borders despite the ban on importation of vehicles through land borders.

The service also reiterated its resolve to prosecute all the officers, involved in the release of the consignment containing the 661 pump action files from the port.

It would be recalled that the Customs said that the officers who were involved in the release of the cargo from the port are currently being detained for investigation.

The new Assistant Comptoller General of Customs (ACG) in charge of Western Zone, Monday Abueh gave the hint while admonishing officers and men of the service to discharge their duties diligently during a courtesy visit on the Seme and Idiroko Commands, yesterday.

The ACG stated that the seized vehicles were intercepted at Alari borders in Ogun State, saying that some of the smugglers abandoned the vehicles when they sighted the officers and men of the Ogun Customs Command.

The vehicles include, Toyota Sienna CE, Lexus 330, Benz E350, Benz 4 Matic (2015) model and a Toyota Hilux Jeep.

Two suspects were however apprehended and are in the custody of the Customs.

He added that over 1,000 motor cycles used in smuggling rice have also been seized by the Ogun Command.

He said, “the language of the President and the action of the service right now is to ensure that rice is not imported through the land border, vehicles should not be imported through the land borders.

“These are two items on the menu, any grain of rice should not come through land border.

“If you care doing your work and you are careless about enforcing the present policies, if you run into troubles, nobody is going to save you.”

While enjoining the officers of the two commands to be painstaking in their duties, he assured them that the next promotion exercise would benefit most of them.