…Charges Health, Pension Boards On Service Delivery

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has charged newly constituted State Pension and Health Management Boards to revamp the two sectors without delay.

Inaugurating the two boards yesterday in Government House, Port Harcourt, the State Chief Executive specifically charged the Hospital Management Board chaired by Dr. Silas Eneyo to oversee the revamp of the secondary health sector and ensure that all hiccups to effective health delivery are eliminated.

He said the board is timely considering the renovation works ongoing in all the state owned General Hospitals and urged them to quickly ensure that the those hospitals are put to use.

The governor who congratulated members of the new Hospital Management Board as seasoned public servants and tested hands expressed hope that the hiccups in the secondary health sector will be tackled and urged them to swing into action immediately.

Addressing members of the State Pension Board, Chief Wike described it as an area which his administration is poised to revitalise, “ we need to radically purge the system to ensure the right thing is done. “

He called on them to make sure the State Pension scheme is reviewed such that all setbacks to effective pension administration are eliminated.

One way he said the board can achieve its goal is to do the right thing and not be burdened with public pressure and criticism.

On his part, Chairman of the State Hospital Management Board, Dr.Silas Eneyo thanked the governor for reposing confidence in them and finding them worthy to serve.

He revealed that blueprint will be evolved by the board on how to make the Secondary Health sector effective, and assured that members of the board will live up to their billings.

Also, Chairman of the Pension Board, Dr Zachaeus Adangor promised that the new board will not hesitate in bring about the needed change in pension administration in the state.

“Our mission is to ensure that the pension scheme provides succour for the teeming pensioners and at least to ensure that retirees are able to enjoy comfort of life after leaving service,” he assured.