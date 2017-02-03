Assembly Decries NEMA’s Neglect Of Rivers

The Rivers State House of Assembly has condemned the selective operations of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, that appears to favour some sections of the country while others like Rivers State, the goose that lays the golden eggs are grossly neglected, and their impact not felt any where in the state that hosts its South – South zonal office.

This declaration was made last Wednesday, by the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, who was echoing the lamentations of his colleagues over the neglect of the state by NEMA.

The lawmakers were reacting to a motion by Hon. Abiye Pepple, representing Bonny State Constituency, complaining of frequent fire outbreaks in the area without the expected government interventions to ameliorate the sufferings of the people.

Pepple also complained that many of his constituents have been rendered homeless and some children can no longer go to school because of multiple fire outbreaks in one week, just as he regretted that Bonny, the town that hosts Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas and other multinational companies do not have a single fire station.

After listening to contributions by Hons. Evans Bipi, Victoria Nyeche, Christain Ahiakwo and Martins Amaewhule, harping on the additional imperatives for public education and other proactive measures to check the frequency of fire and other disasters in Bonny in particular and the state in general, the Speaker set up an ad hoc committee led by Hon. Kelechi Nwogu to liaise with relevant government agencies, with a view to determining their level of preparedness to handle emergencies and cases of disaster in the state.

Two other lawmakers appointed to to serve in the committee were Hons. Abiye Pepple and Christain Ahiakwo, and they were directed to report back to the House in seven days.

Meanwhile, the Rivers state House of Assembly has also screened and confirmed Surveyor Sam Agwor to become the new Chairman of Rivers State Road Maintenance Agency. Others also screened and confirmed to serve as members of the board were Clapton Ogolo, secretary; Ability Nweke, Kate Mbana, Queen Anthony, Kinikanwo Amadi and Peter Abe.

The House also last Wednesday passed the Rivers State Return of Schools Amendment Bill 2017 into law to enable the governor extend some financial assistance to mission schools where and when necessary.

At the Wednesday sitting, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani announced that they had received an Order of Court secured by Hon. Benibo Anabraba challenging the decision of his party, the All Progressives Congress to expel him following his emergence as Minority Leader of the House and other matters connected therewith.