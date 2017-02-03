Artiste Seeks Support To Promote Gospel Music

Uprising gospel artiste Lucy Peters whose debut 8- track album titled “God is Never Too Late” currently making waves in music circles, has called for the promotion of Gospel songs to attract Gods blessings and presence in our lives, because God moves with praise.

The Akwa-Ibom State born songstress who spoke with The Tide Entertainment recently said “Gospel music is not on ground in Rivers State rather it is playing second fiddle to secular music which is not meant to be as a Christian state.”

She noted that the state Governor, Chief Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike is a Christian governor which he is demonstrating through his various Christian projects and programmes, but more needs to be done. “There should be regular Christian concert and other programmes that will attract the budding gospel artistes to showcase their talents through which they could achieve success in their career,” she said.

She also called for collective participation of all Christian bodies and individuals to achieve the objective of reviving gospel music.

Lucy, a chorister in one of the Living Faith Churches in Port Harcourt, disclosed that her second album which contains six tracks of praise songs titled “Alter of Praise” is ready in a master tape, but due to lack of fund, marketers and promoters, she was unable to release it to the market. She therefore called for assistance to enable her continue to praise God and propagate the Gospel of Jesus through her songs.