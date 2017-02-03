…Acknowledges Receipt Of Court Order

The Rivers State House of Assembly says it has acknowledged the receipt of a court order secured by its Minority Leader, Hon. Benibo Anabrabra restraining it and the All Progressives Congress (APC) from removing him as House officer.

The Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani announced made the disclosure during Wednesday’s plenary session of the House in Port Harcourt.

It would be recalled that Hon Anabrabra, the lawmaker representing Akuku-Toru Constituency II was elected as Minority Leader of the 8th Assembly last January against his party’s choice,Hon Josiah Orlu.

APC in Rivers State recently announced Anabrabra’s suspension from the party, accusing him of insubordination and anti-party activity.

On that note, Anabrabra went to court where he obtained an interlocutory injunction to restrain both his party and the Assembly from removing him as Minority Leader of the House.

The Speaker, Ibani assured the Rivers State House of Assembly as arm of government in the state that it would continue to abide by the constitution of the country in the discharge of its duties.

Ibani said the House only discharged it duties in accordance with the constitution and order of the House.

The Speaker warned against any act that would breach the existing harmony and peace in the House.

Enoch Epelle