2017 World Cancer Day: NGO Holds Rally,’Morrow

Towards the 2017 World Cancer Day (WCD) commemoration tomorrow, a Non-Governmental Organisation, Rivers of Hope and Humanitarian Initiative (ROHI), is planning to carry out an enlightenment rally in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Rivers State.

In an interview with The Tide, Founder of ROHI, Mrs. Josephine Emmanuel, said the rally, which will commence from Ada George and terminate at Rumuokwuta, and other activities of the day, will be done in collaboration with Lift Above Poverty Organization (LAPO) and Rivers State Ministry of Health.

“We will be floating a rally from SHELL Location at Ada George to Rumuokwuta as part of LAPO’s Community Campaign for Cancer Control (C4) Project. This area is among our target communities in Obio/Akpor”, she said.

The essence of the rally, Mrs. Emmanuel continued, is to create necessary awareness on various types of cancers, but with specific focus on Cervical, Prostate, Breast and Paediatric cancers.

Towards this end, according to her, flyers on cancer will be distributed, and specialists on cancer from the State Ministry of Health and University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) will be on hand to educate the public on the intricacies of cancer and how to prevent it.

Mrs. Emmanuel, who is the Project Manager of LAPO, funders of the C4 Project, revealed that beyond the WCD commemoration, ROHI “is doing everything possible to create necessary awareness on cancer in line with the three year theme, ‘We can, I can’, from 2016 to 2018″.

She stated further that “this year’s WCD, taking place on Saturday, 4 February, is the second to fall under the three-year WCD, ‘We Can, I Can’ campaign. The theme highlights how everyone, together or individually, can help reduce the global burden of cancer”.

Beyond the WCD commemoration, she stated that other activities are ongoing in the various target areas of operation of ROHI, such as Obio/Akpor and Emohua Local Government Areas of the State.

The LAPO Project Manager thus urged members of the public to “avail themselves the opportunity of going for periodic screening on cancer, because early detection is the key to checking it”.

Soibi Max-Alalibo