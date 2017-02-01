Wike Kicks Off 10-KM PH Road Rehab

As part of measures to give a new look to the Old Port Harcourt Township and parts of Government Reserved Areas (GRA), Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has flagged-off the second phase of the reconstruction of 10 roads in the state capital.

The roads include Captain Amangala, Creek Road, Adaka Boro Street, Birabi Street in the New GRA, and will terminate at Rumuola area, covering about 10 kilometres.

Performing the flag-off of the second phase of the reconstruction/rehabilitation of Port Harcourt Township roads last Monday at Tourist Beach Street in Old Port Harcourt Township, Wike said the project was in fulfillment of his electoral promise, adding that the second phase of the township road reconstruction will enhance the economy of the densely populated areas.

He said: “I am doing this for the township because you people stood by me all through the electioneering period. This is a symbiotic relationship”.

He noted that the administration contracted Julius Berger for the second phase of the project because it believes in quality and durable job that stands the test of time.

The governor urged the contractor to engage the youths and residents in some jobs to ensure smooth execution of the project.

Wike revealed that for about four months he has stayed in the state to feel the pulse of the people and to avoid being enmeshed in political falsehood and deception going on in Abuja, which negatively impacts on development.

“I have not travelled to Abuja for more than four months because it is a centre of lies. Let them continue to lie in Abuja.

“As they suffer economic downturn in Abuja, we shall continue to make progress in Rivers State. They lie too much in Abuja, so there is no reason to listen to them. Here, we make promises and we keep our promises”, the governor said.

On his part, Commissioner for Works, Bethuel Iheanyichukwu stated that the roads are strategic, pointing out that residents and traders at the Creek Road area had suffered serious economic loss due to the deplorable state of the road.

He revealed that some of the roads will be expanded to accommodate huge traffic now besetting some parts of the city.

Representative of the Abuama Community in the old Port Harcourt Township, Mr. Iworibo Oruma said the project has brought respite to the people in the area following years of abandonment.

He prayed God to bless the governor and strengthen him to do more.