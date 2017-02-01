Traffic Safety Laws: FRSC Urges Compliance

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has called for greater commitment of motorists to traffic laws and rules.

The Sector Commander in Anambra State, Mr Sunday Ajayi made the call while speaking at the command’s thanksgiving service for successful operations in 2016 at the St Joseph’s Catholic Church, Awka.

Ajayi said road traffic crashes had done so much harm to the family, society and economy, changing destinies due to deaths and disabilities resulting from accidents.

He, however, noted that deaths and injuries from road crashes in 2016 dropped compared to the 2015 record.

Ajayi called for the collaboration of all stakeholders in further stemming carnages on the roads.

“We thank God for successful operations in 2016 and more importantly, our Christmas and New Year patrol which had the least cases of gridlock and crash when compared with previous years.

“Road accidents are human-induced and they can be reduced or eliminated if we play our roles more effectively as drivers, motorcyclists and pedestrians.

“Patronise certified driving schools, obey traffic lights, no route violation, don’t use your phone while driving and be mindful of the weather and unfamiliar terrain, — all these quicken death which none of us is praying for,” he said.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof Joseph Ahaneku, commended the FRSC for the job of stemming road traffic crashes in the country. Ahaneku called for collaboration between the university’s Institute of Transport, and the FRSC so as to make the message of safety on the road get to the teeming youth in the institution.

He also promised to continue to make the FM station of the university available to the FRSC for enlightenment.

Also at the service, the state Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Dr Uju Nwogu, said the state government had a zero tolerance to road accident.

The officiating priest, Rev Basil Ucheonye called for stricter enforcement of traffic laws in the country.