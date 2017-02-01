SWAN Condoles Dalung On Wife’s Death

The Sports Writers Assocation of Nigeria (SWAN) has condoled the Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, on the demise of his wife, Mrs Briskila Dalung.

In a condolence message on Monday in Abuja singed by Olawale Alabi, the Association’s Secretary-general, SWAN said it was pained by the news of Briskila demise.

“Her death, which occurred after a brief illness, has no doubt left behind a vacuum which will be difficult to fill.

“We can only pray Almighty God in His Infinite Mercy to give you the fortitude to bear the loss, however”, he said.

SWAN also prayed that God should avert any more of such deaths, and keep safe those Briskila left behind.

“On behalf of SWAN members nationwide, please accept our condolences as we pray God to strengthen you and the rest of your family at this time of grief”, he said.

Tidesports gathered that Briskila died in the early hours of Sunday after a brief illness.