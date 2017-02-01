SWAN At 53: Senate President Congratulates, Tasks Association

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has congratulated the leadership and members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) as they mark the 53rd anniversary of the Association.

Senator Saraki also called on SWAN to continue to lead the advocacy to reposition the sports sector in the country and establish the needed awareness for sports sponsorship powered by the private sector.

President of the Senate in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Yusuf Olaniyon, Tuesday

noted that SWAN has over the years contributed immensely to sports development in Nigeria and had justified its existence through its outstanding achievements.

Saraki pointed out that the body has not only grown as a sports watchdog but has evolved over the years to become a critical stakeholder in effective sports administration in the country.

His words “I am aware that SWAN is presently advocating for the establishment of a sports university in the country. I believe that this is the way to go as such a specialized institution when realized would help in no small measure to equip our sports men and women with cutting edge skills, orientation and international best practices that would help them excel both within and outside the shores of this country.

“The proposed Sports University would also help to build and equip a critical mass of sports administrators in the country in particular and the West African subregion in general. This will no doubt raise the tempo of sporting activities in the continent and beyond,” .

Saraki further urged SWAN to remain focused and dedicated to the ideals of nation building, adhere strictly to the ethics of the profession and help promote all sporting activities in the country to enable them gain the confidence and trust of corporate entities so as to achieve full private funding.

Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi