Schools Board Suspends Two Principals …Over Illegal Charges

The Rivers State Senior Secondary Schools Board, has suspended the Principals of Comprehensive Secondary School Mgbuosimini, Mr. Siminialayi Wellington and Government Secondary School, Kpite, Mr. Kpakola Baridoma, over the imposition of illegal charges on parents.

Making the declaration yesterday during the meeting between the Board and the principals of Public secondary Schools, Chairman of the Board, Chief David Briggs, said, their suspension was necessitated by their defiance to adhere to an earlier instruction by the State governor for them not to indulge in over charging of WAEC and other fees.

The Principal of Government Comprehensive Secondary School, Mgbuosimini is placed on indefinite suspension without pay, because in spite of the warning of the governor, he was still over-charging and receiving illegal fees from parents.

“The same is said of Government Secondary School, Kpite. The Principal is also placed on indefinite suspension without pay until the Board recovers all the monies they have illegally collected”, he said.

Briggs explained that in line with on-going investigations of illegal collections and over charge of WAEC fees by the office of the Governor, Chief Nysom Wike, 258 Principals have also been queried.

According to him, this is done with an interest to find out the level of involvement of these principals in the shady deal to enable government ascertain what administrative procedure to put in place.

While assuring that the State Governor is committed to improving the welfare of all civil servants in the state, the Rivers State Senior Secondary Schools boss said “the Principals themselves understand this part of what I have said”.

Sogbeba Dokubo