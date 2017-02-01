RSG Partners WHO On Lassa Fever Control

Sequel to the recent re-emergence of the Lassa fever disease in Rivers State, the Rivers State Government, say it is partnering with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other stakeholders to ensure the sustenance of the intervention and control measures of the diseases as well as other disease of public health importance in the state.

This was contained in a press release signed by the Commissioner, Rivers State Ministry of Health, Dr Theophilus Odagme and made available to The Tide.

Odagme who noted with dismay the laboratory confirmed case of lassa fever from one of the private health facilities in the state disclosed that the patient was expertly managed, fully recovered and had been discharged home assuring that the State government in collaboration with the WHO, the private hospital and family of the patient would ensure that the processes of decontamination and contact tracing were effectively carried out.

Odagme said “dear good people of Rivers State, since the last lassa fever outbreak in the state, the Rivers State government and her partners have sustained intervention to control lassa fever and other diseases of public health importance in the state”.

The Commissioner who noted the importance of public information in order to increase awareness and high index of suspicion said “you are therefore requested to report all cases of persistent high fever and bleeding to the nearest health facility, improve your personal hygiene including regular hand wasting, keep your home and surroundings clean and rat free and store food stuffs in rat proof containers.

He further said “there is no need to panic kindly go about your daily routine calmly as the Rivers State Ministry of Health is on top of the situation. You can reach us on any of the following phone numbers for further information: 08033124314, 08033423685 and 09091617317”.

Lady Godknows Ogbulu