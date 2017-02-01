Rivers PAN Recommits To Job Creation

The Rivers State Chapter of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), says its dreams of de-populating the labour market is still top on its agenda.

The state chairman, Mr Bestman Wokelem said this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt, last Friday.

He said that the dreams would now have sustenance through the introduction of the Federal Government’s Anchore Borrowers programme that allows farmers access to loan facilities.

Wokelem, noted that the scheme would enable poultry farmers access upto 2000 chicks or more depending on the size of their farms.

According to him, part of the delay of the programme was lack of an off-taker who acts as intermediary between the Federal Government and farmers.

He reasoned that since an off-taker is now available, the association would then push harder to ensure that more people get employed through them.

The Rivers poultry boss, pointed out that the programme may take off in the next 30 days in the state.

He maintained that since there was a ready market for poultry business, the issue of delay in product sales may not arise, hence the need to strive for excellence.

He also warned against non utilisation of the loan by successful farmers, saying that the association would deal severely with anyone found wanting.

The Tide gathered that the loan was not interest free, but the interest rate was not as in the open market system.

Furthermore, he hinted that some of the farmers would soon visit Holland for more training through the help of Mr Joppe Schouten who is into innovative drinking water technology system for chicks and other poultry products.