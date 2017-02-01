Recession: CMD Advises MDAs On Prudent Spending

Director-General of Centre for Management Development (CMD), Dr Kabir Usman, has advised Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to apply prudent spending, especially in this period of economic recession. Usman gave the advice at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja.

”Typical example is the attitudinal change, the change of attitudes, business is no longer as usual, what we used to get we’ll never get the same, so we really have to manage what we have with prudence.

”Then the other aspect is the concept of savings, the cost cutting, because you used to get this money and spend, doesn’t mean that life will go on as usual.

”We give them ideas on public private partnership, issues about joint ventures and issues in terms of loan, borrowing to make sure there is value for money, not all the MDAs, relevant MDAs.

”If you look at it, there are about 10 key areas that Nigeria can do to get out of recession.

”Certainly, this 2017 budget gives us a leeway to try to do training assessment and impact assessment so that we can see the value for money and value addition for the training.’’

He said that the Federal Government had a responsibility to make sure that policy makers, implementers, analysts and reviewers were much apt in terms of key element that would bring Nigeria out of recession.

The director-general said that the centre had trained some officers of Planning, Research and Statistics from selected MDAs on how to manage their resources.

He said that the training was very clear about the concept of how Nigeria could come out of recession soon or rather than later.

Commenting on the 2017 budget, Usman said there were a lot of discussion going on about what the benchmarks should be, saying that it was about middle ground, between the executive and the legislature.

He said that looking at the projections in terms of executive function, based on projection, the price of oil was not going to reduce but it would not be a radical change but a gradual.

The director-general said the benchmarks in the budget would be realistic since the revenue was not going to be on oil. ”So, it may not necessary matter much because the emphasis is not going to be on oil but the emphasis is on taxes.

”And that is where we can generate revenue and focus on the area of agriculture and focus on the area of manufacturing and so on and so forth. ”We listen to government policy every now and then and that is why we have to tailor this year our training programme to focus on areas of government needs, monitoring and evaluation.

” Areas in term of agriculture, all the supply and value chain of agriculture and focus in terms of the manufacturing sector.

”If you look at the economy, you can see that usually you start from agriculture and then you go into manufacturing, then you go into services, but Nigeria got it wrong.

”From agriculture, we went into service and now we are struggling because we don’t have jobs while we became consumer country rather than producer.

” We don’t consume what we produce, that is why it is very difficult to look at the benchmark price.

”I am sure that is not what is important. What is important is the peace in the Niger-Delta to make sure that at least two million barrels is achieved in a very sustainable way.

”That will keep the economy going and the priority of government is to not fund the 2017 budget through the oil sector but taxation and I think, it is a right direction for all of us and it is responsibility of all of us not to depend on oil.’’

The Tide gathered that the 2017 Budget proposal of N7.30 trillion is before the National Assembly for consideration.

The Federal Government set a benchmark of 42.5 dollars per barrel and a production estimate of 2.2 million barrels per day for the 2017 fiscal year.