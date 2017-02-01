Peace Train On Course In Rivers – Wike’s Aide

The Special Adviser to the Rivers State Governor on Conflict Resolution, Chief Okori Abelekum, has urged all communities in the state to join the peace train on the move in Rivers State to ensure total peace and development across the state.

The S.A. gave the charge in Port Harcourt while meeting with stakeholders from Kala Ogbogolo Community in Ahoada West LGA and Egunughan Community in Abua/Odual LGA, all in Rivers State over an evolving conflict between the two communities.

Addressing the leaders and stakeholders of the both communities, the S.A. called on the affected communities to maintain peace and warned against further attack from either side.

He said his office received a petition from Kala ogbogolo Community alleging that their community was being invaded and attacked by Egugughan community.

Abelekum, who called on both communities to respect orders, on the conflict matter, said the laws will take its full wrath on any community that forments trouble after the truce.

He expressed worry that Egugughan community was parading two parallel paramount rulers, and advised them to put their house in order to avoid a creakdown of law and order in the area.

In his submission, the Paramount Ruler of Ogbogolo Clan, Roland James, who led the Ogbogolo Community delegation, appealed to the Rivers State Government to ensure that justice was done in the matter.

He said relative peace existed between the two countries until court judgement was given in favour of Ogbogolo community over a disputed land.

On their part, Chief Saturday Ikodi, who represented a factional Chief of Egunughan Community, Chief Umor Akio, also alleged that Ogbogolo community stopped them from accessing their farms.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Emughan Development Assembly, Madighe Walson, assured the commitment of the Egunughan community to the peace process, and urged for justice to be done on the matter.

Also in attendance at the meeting were victims of the attack on Kala Ogbogolo Community.

Taneh Beemene