Obaseki Promises To Make Edo Agrobiz Hub

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has promised to make the state a leading agric business hub in Nigeria.

He assured he would achieving this by initiating strategies that would enhance agricultural development, create jobs and guarantee food security.

Obaseki stated this at a three- day agribusiness workshop with the theme, “Harnessing Resource and Opportunity to Optimize Agribusiness in Edo”.

The governor advised participants to apply modern agricultural techniques to improve production as an alternative means to generate income.

“While we must continue to encourage small farming holdings to improve and obtain modern technology, we must address the policy of mechanisation, Characterization using technology”, he explained.

He stated that Edo has promised to synergise with the Federal Government to revive and reclaim the nation’s arable lands which have not been put into optimal use over the years.

He also unveiled some economic strategies which according to him include such key areas such as making land accessible for usage, providing security and infrastructure, driving agriculture from the top and not bottom, and giving the necessary support towards achieving the desired objective.