NSCDC Warns Officers Against Misconduct

The Assistant Commandant-General(ACG) of the Zone G Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr Onnoyom Bassey, has warned officers in the zone against acts of misconduct.

Bassey gave the warning in Benin while addressing the personnel of the Edo State Command of the corps at the conclusion of his tour of formations in the zone.

He cited petition writing as a typical example of misconduct, saying that the zone under his command had zero tolerance for such acts.

He warned that he would not tolerate misconduct, advising officers with petition writing tendencies to seek redeployment to other zones.

The ACG said there was no reason for any officer to pull down his colleague “or to resort to dubious methods while trying to express grievances’’.

He advised the workers to apply diplomacy and decorum and to follow laid down rules in expressing their grievances.

According to him, workers should desist from bringing down their colleagues.

“If you bring him down you can never take his position, so please wait for your God-given time.

He told the workers to support their superior officers in the discharge of their duties so that Nigerians would continue to repose their trust on the establishment.

The ACG further charged staff of the Edo Command to rededicate themselves to their duties and raise the bar of their performances to the maximum.

Earlier, the ACG led other commandants in the Zone which comprises Edo, Delta, Anambra and Bayelsa on a courtesy visit to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

He appealed for assistance from the Edo Government to address key challenges, including office accommodation for both the state and zonal commands.

He listed other challenges as dearth of operational vehicles and non-integration of personnel of the corps by Local Government councils into security arrangements in the councils.