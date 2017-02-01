‘New Distribution Channels ’ll Restructure Industry For Efficiency’

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) says the new distribution channels in the insurance industry would help to restructure it for effectiveness and efficiency.

Head, Corporate Affairs of NAICOM, Mr Rasaaq Salami, said this in an interview with newsmen in Lagos.

The Tide reports that the development came on the heels of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s rejection of the idea of NAICOM licensing banks that want to retail insurance products.

“This made the commission to precisely in August 2016, ban the use of alternative distribution channels in the sale of insurance products in the country.

NAICOM on December 7, 2016 introduced new distributive channels for the sale of insurance products.

He said the new channels, developed last December, would restructure the industry for effectiveness by enhancing insurance penetration in all states of the country.

“We know that the distribution channels of insurance products are brokers, agents and the insurance companies.

“Other segments like the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) will act only as referrals, as they won’t sell the products.

“This giant step by the commission will deepen insurance penetration in the country, ‘’ he said.

Salami said the Commissioner for Insurance and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NAICOM, Alhaji Mohammed Kari, appreciated the full support of stakeholders.

“Alhaji Kari appreciates all stakeholders’ strife at bridging the existing insurance gap in the country, so that insurance could become a household name,” he said.

Salami also said the commission enjoined operators to place the interests of customers at the centre of their business plans and strategies.