NERC Queries DISCOs Over Electricity Revenue Funds

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), has queried the 11 electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) in Nigeria over the electricity revenue funds being withheld by them.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja last Monday, the acting Chairman of NERC, Dr Anthony Akah, said that the commission’s investigation revealed that even though the DISCOs tariffs have increased, their revenue collections, their remittances to the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) have rather dipped, adding that the regulatory commission has to query such situation.

Akah said some DISCOs’ managements are committed to upgrade their respective distribution networks, insisting further that the Electricity Generating Companies (GENCOs)have done better in the area of upgrading their generating infrastructure capacities than the DISCOs since the government privatised the power sector and handed over in 2013.

He said that the commission is bound to give the sector a tariff and minor reviews as well, but the commission is constrained by certain factors, adding that such development has contributed to the sector’s financial challenges that have impacted on the operations of others in the value chains.

He said that the situation is unacceptable to NERC and the regulatory commission must come out with a code of discipline to instill discipline and protect other players in the market, especially the generation companies.

The NERC boss said that the commission has challenged the court case instituted by the distribution companies over the restraining order, stressing that the court case has inhibited the checks and balances process without the privatised power sector.