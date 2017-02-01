FG To Review Minimum Wage

The Federal Government has expressed its commitment towards reviewing the national minimum wage for workers in the country.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, who disclosed that government would put in place measures to ensure that all employers of labour in the country complied with the new minimum wage for workers when it is eventually put in place.

Ngige further said that government had put on hold the proposed agreement between the Minister of Labour and Employment and Qater in view of the wide report of unfair and slave labour practice in the country.

Speaking when the Secretary-General of the International Trade Union Congress (ITUC), Sharon Baron, visited him in his office, the minister said, “minimum wage is good; we are already working on it. We have technical working committee in place and the current administration is poised to ensure that employers at all levels comply with this law by ensuring that everybody is carried along through the composition of an all-inclusive committee”.

The Minister expressed the support of the Federal Government of Nigeria to the efforts of the International Labour Organisation in combating slave labour in Qatar.

Speaking earlier, the Secretary-General of ITUC, Sharom Baron, applauded the stance of the Federal Government of Nigeria in the promotion of decent work, requesting the support of Nigeria in the fight against slave labour in Qatar.

She said, “Nigeria has always been a strong government in defence of decent work and we need your support in the fight against slave labour as the government of Qatar runs a system where workers rights are determined by the government, even in the issues of minimum wage. We need your help to protect Nigerians in Qatar”.