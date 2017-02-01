Ex-Ag PDP Chair Blasts Amaechi Over Buhari’s Health Status

Former acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has taken a swipe at the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi over his comments to the effect that President Muhammadu Buhari was fit and healthy.

Secondus said he was joining other Nigerians to pray for the President to get well and govern the country well, especially at this time of economic recession, just as he urged Nigerians to pray for him (Buhari) to enjoy good health to be able to take the country out of the current economic woes, adding that it was not the duty of Amaechi to tell Nigerians about the President’s health.

The former acting PDP national chairman, in a statement made available to newsmen, advised Amaechi to concentrate on his job as a minister, saying that he lacks the locus standi to speak on the president’s health status.

He added that Amaechi is a minister and not the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina or the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Shehu Garba.

According to Secondus, Amaechi should not dabble into areas that he does not have the wherewithal to speak on, just as he stressed that even the ministry he mans, has not delivered on the expectations of Nigerians, adding that Amaechi should allow the aides of the President or the Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Lai Mohammed do the job.