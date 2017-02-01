Eket Seeks Oil Mineral Dev Commission

The people of Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State under the aegis of Eket Peoples Union, have demanded the establishment of Oil Mineral Producing Communities Development Commission.

The people made the demand in Uyo, when the President of Eket Peoples Union, Prof. Asindi Asindi, led members of the union on a solidarity visit to Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Asindi said that the establishment of the commission would assist in developing oil bearing communities and allow effective application of 13 per cent derivation fund.

Eket Federal Constituency made up of Eket, Esit-Eket, Onna and Ibeno are the host communities of ExxonMobil Corporation and other oil companies.

The union also demanded the reactivation of the moribund Qua River Hotel, the Qua Steel Company and the AkwaPalm Industries, all sited in Eket land.

Asindi suggested that the companies could be refurbished through private public partnership to boost economic activities in the area and create jobs for the unemployed.

The union, who said that it was in support of Gov. Emmanuel for a second term in 2019, commended him for his prudent deployment of scarce resources in the state.

“Despite the dwindling resources, the state, under Udom Emmanuel’s watch has been able to fulfill its statutory obligations to its citizenry,” Asindi said.

He listed achievements of the governor to include prompt payment of salaries, welfare packages to workers and laying of foundation for turnkey development projects across the state.