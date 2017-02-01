Court Adjourns Pension Case Till Feb13

The National Industrial Court Abuja, has adjourned till February 13 the case of alleged unpaid pension instituted by Roland Imasuen and four others against the National Pension Commission.

The other claimants’ are-Ogbeide Stanley, Andrew Aigbogun, Rosemary Odiase and Felix Orhue.

At the resumed hearing on Thursday, the judge, Justice Edith Agbakoba, adjourned the case to enable the claimants’ counsel, Mr Gabe Ofen-Imu, respond to the preliminary objection raised by the respondents.

The claimants, who retires from the Court of Appeal in 1994, joined the Appeal Court and Head of the Civil Service of the Federation in the suit.

The retirees also joined the Secretary to Government of the Federation, the Attorney General and Minister for Justice.

The claimants are asking the court to prevail on the respondents to pay their unpaid pension and other entitlements.

They alleged that while some have been paid others were yet to be paid.