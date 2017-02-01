Cameroon Refuses To Train Ahead Of Ghana Clash

Cameroon players reportedly refused to train on Monday ahead of their crucial 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final clash with Ghana.

According to Tidesports source, .com, the Indomitable players are demanding bonuses that are in dimension to their performance in the quarter-final.

Cameroon defeated one of the tournament favourites Senegal 5-4 on penalties in a quarter-final clash following a goalless draw in Gabon on Saturday night.

It has been reported that the players were demanding 12 million CFA francs per player as a qualification bonus for the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively.

It is also said that the Cameroonian government offered the team 10 million CFA per player, but the players rejected the amount.

The players, who are captained by Benjamin Moukandjo, would reportedly go back to training once the government pay them the full amount.

The Indomitable Lions are scheduled to face the Black Stars of Ghana at the Stade de Franceville in the Gabonese city of Franceville tomorrow night.