CAF Presidents Converge In Gabon

Presidents from the 54 football Associations have been invited to Libreville, Gabon by the Confederation of African Football.

“Yes, we have been invited as Presidents. I will be arriving on January 31st,” said President of the South Sudan Football Association, Chabur Goc.

The invitation to Gabon with all expenses paid by CAF is seen as a move to strategise ahead of the 39th CAF Ordinary Assembly where a new President will be elected on March 16th in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Issa Hayatou, who is seeking re-election will contest against President of the Madagascar FA, Ahmad Ahmad, who is preaching change in African football.

Hayatou was elected to the role of CAF President in 1988 and if he wins again it will extend his reign to 33 years as head of African football’s governing body.

“Hayatou is calling FA Presidents so that he can convince them to elect him for another term. There is a lot of politics going on here even at the Radisson Blu Hotel where most delegates are staying,” a source told Tidesports source.

There are reports that FIFA President Gianni Infantino is supporting Ahmad because the CAF top brass supported the Asia Football Confederation (AFC) president, Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim al-Khalifa during the FIFA elections last year.