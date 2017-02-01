19th NSF: Rivers Cyclist Pledges Five Gold Medals

Rivers State Cyclist Bassey Nelson has promised to win five gold medals at the forthcoming 19th National Sports Festival (NSF) scheduled to hold in Calabar, Cross River State later this year.

Nelson disclosed this recently in an interview with Tidesports in Port Harcourt.

According to him, he has worked hard for the fiesta and now poised to win laurels for the state, saying that his target is to bring home five gold medals when the competition gets underway.

Nelson who has won many medals in the past festival and other state and National Championship attributed his success to hardwork, training and determination.

“My success is achieved through hardwork, regular training and determination, these are the secret of my success and I can excel to any point with these keys in my chosen sport (cycling)”, nelson said.

Nelson who is one of the contract athletes said that lack of encouragement from the Minsitry of Sports and non regular payment of salary were some of the challenges affecting the performance of contract athletes.

It would be recalled that Nelson is one of the most committed and high-spirited cyclists in the state who always delivers at any competition he was called upon.