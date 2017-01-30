Wike, Religious Leaders Pray For Rivers …Mark One Year Of Supreme Court Verdict

To mark the first year anniversary of the Supreme Court validation of the mandate of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, the governor, Christian clerics and some leaders of the state held a special prayer session at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Friday.

The special prayer session, which was held at the Government House Chapel, Port Harcourt, had those in attendance singing hymns of victory to God for His blessings.

It was a solemn occasion, where the governor was handed over to God for his continued protection and good health, so that he will continue to deliver on good governance and sustainable development projects.

Leading the prayers to mark the first year anniversary of Wike’s victory at the Supreme Court, Methodist Archbishop of Port Harcourt, Most Rev Sunday Agwu, praised God for standing by the governor despite the political circumstances at the time.

He said that God confirmed the victory of Wike at the Supreme Court because He wanted him to use the mandate to improve the living standard of the people of Rivers State.

Agwu prayed God to protect Wike against all evil political machinations to unseat him, and decreed that the governor will serve out his term and any other time destined for him by God.

He decreed: “We stand here in agreement to declare that nobody shall remove him from office. He shall fulfill what God has placed him in office to achieve.

“Wike is the governor, ordained for Rivers State for a time like this. He has performed, and we are expecting more from him”, Agwu added.

The prayer session was attended by Wike, the Primate of the Methodist Church of Cameroon, the Most Rev Alfred Ayuk Ewube, bishops and priests of the Methodist Church, Chief of Staff, Government House, Engineer Emeka Woke, commissioners, special advisers and former minister of transport, Dr Abiye Precious Sekibo.