Wike Flags-Off Rumuji-Ibaa-Obele-Isiokpo Road Project

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has warned those fighting the state to desist or face the wrath of God.

Speaking at the flag-off of the construction of Rumuji-Ibaa-Obele-Isiokpo Road, linking Emohua to Ikwerre local government area, at the weekend, Wike declared that the only way those fighting against Rivers State will have peace in their respective states is for them to remove their hands from the state.

Wike also said his administration will create jobs for repentant cultists and militants who accepted the state government’s amnesty programme.

He said that the success of the amnesty programme has made it possible for the state government to entrench rural development across the communities of the state.

“Without the success of the amnesty programme, we wouldn’t have been here to execute this project. I thank the youth for accepting the state government’s offer of amnesty.

“The government will protect all of you who accepted the amnesty programme. We are providing jobs for you, so that you have work to do and pre-occupy yourselves legally,” the governor stated.

Commenting on the Rumuji-Ibaa-Obele-Isiokpo road and bridge, Wike said that it would be completed on schedule as his administration will fund it diligently.

He charged the contractor to employ workers from the benefitting communities, so that the people can key into the process of development.

Wike revealed that he has not travelled to Abuja over the last three months because he needs to be at home to deliver on his promises.

“I have not been to Abuja for three months. What will I go there to do? The people there did not elect me. I need to be here where they elected me to work for my people.

“I am here to serve my people, and I will serve my people very well. That is why when they come with their security, the people resist them. If I am not connected to the people, who will resist them?”, the governor asked.

In his address, Rivers State Commissioner of Works, Bathuel Harrison stated that the 16-kilometre road would boost the economy of the areas.

Also speaking, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area, John Wokoma, thanked Wike for his commitment to the development of Emohua and Ikwerre local government areas.