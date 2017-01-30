RSG Dismisses Helicopters seizure …Says They’re Gifts To Air Force

The Rivers State Government has revealed that the two armoured helicopters claimed to have been seized by the Nigerian Customs Service, and handed over to the Nigerian Air Force was at the instance of the state government, contrary to speculations in some quarters.

The state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, revealed that he officially wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari asking that the two armoured helicopters bought by the immediate past administration in the state to boost security of oil and gas facilities in the state be handed over to the Nigerian Air Force.

He explained that he wrote the letter following the high custom duty charged for the helicopters and the refusal of the present administration to grant the Rivers State Government the requested waiver to clear the two armoured helicopters.

The governor said that it was unfortunate that security agencies would resort to political propaganda and outright lies, when the facts of the two armoured helicopters are public knowledge.

He said: “These helicopters were imported by the immediate past administration. When I assumed office, we wrote to the Federal Government that it was strictly for security use. What am I going to use armoured helicopters for?

“In any case, where will the Rivers State Government get money at this time to import armoured helicopters? The previous administration imported the helicopters because they had the money.

“I went to the Federal Government to give me a waiver for us to clear the helicopters, but the Federal Government refused.

“I wrote a letter to the President and to assure him that the helicopters are meant for security purposes, it should be handed over to the Nigerian Air Force”.

The governor added: “I am surprised that they have started propaganda and political falsehood on the said armoured helicopters. What kind of country are they turning Nigeria into?

“We stated that we cannot pay the customs duties because the helicopters are not for commercial use. They are to be used to monitor the creeks and track criminals.

“I wrote to the President to give the helicopters to the Air Force. It is shocking that the customs would turn around to claim that they impounded the helicopters. The Chief of Staff and the National Security Adviser to the President admitted that I had done well when I wrote the letter to the President”.

It would be recalled that the immediate past governor of Rivers State, and now Transportation Minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi had in December, 2012, announced the payment for two helicopters to support the Federal Government in the provision of security surveillance and monitoring of oil and gas installations to check vandalism and sabotage by criminal elements in the state.