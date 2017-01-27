Wike’s Governance Feats Excite Group

Members of the Association of Parents of Students of the Rivers State Sustainable Development Agency (RSSDA)-sponsored overseas scholarships, have lauded the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for his superlative development strides in many sectors in the state, and restated their readiness to mobilise support to sustain the momentum.

The group further commended the governor for his strategic gesture in conducting biometric exercise for staff of RSSDA, which, ait said was the right step, to help the government to determine its obligations as part of efforts to clear the backlog of salary arrears owed genuine workers of the agency.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt, and signed by Chairman and Secretary of the association, Gift Amadi and Samuel Otamiri, respectively, the group described the various projects initiated by the governor as pro-people, with direct bearing on the lives of majority of Rivers people.

According to the group, Wike has within the short period in office, transformed Port Harcourt metropolis and its environs to a modern city through the reconstruction of roads and bridges, as well as electrification of major streets and roads within and outside the city.

The statement noted that the development strides recorded by the Wike administration were visible in all sectors, including education, security, health, agriculture, and infrastructure, noting that such giant leaps in the footprints of the administration have earned the governor prestigious awards across the nation.

“We wish to state that your noticeable giant strides in areas of infrastructural development, education, security, health, and rural development as confirmed by the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, The SUN, Authority and Independent newspapers in their assessments of the performance of all governors in the country, show that Wike is indeed, a performing governor in spite of all odds”, the statement stressed.

The group also emphasised the need for the governor to settle the outstanding arrears of tuition and upkeep allowances for the RSSDA-sponsored students on scholarship in overseas universities in order to cushion the hardship encountered by the affected students.

The parents pledged their unflinching loyalty and support to the Wike-led administration, even as they enjoined all residents of the state to join hands with the government to build a peaceful and prosperous state.