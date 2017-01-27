Wike Promises To Partner Church In Peace Building …As Adeboye Prays For Rivers Prosperity

The Rivers State Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike, has pledged to work with churches towards building on the successes so far recorded in terms of peace building in the state.

Wike, who described himself as a living testimony of God’s love and blessing, noted that he was governor of Rivers State because of God’s grace and faithfulness.

Speaking at an exclusive dinner organised for the General Overseer Worldwide of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye by the Christ the Redeemer Friends International last Wednesday night in Port Harcourt, Wike noted that the peace and security that are being currently enjoyed in Rivers State is an indication that God answers prayers.

The governor reiterated that the state will continue to prosper under a peaceful atmosphere because of the prayers of prominent Nigerian Christian clerics.

In his remarks, the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, prayed for peace and prosperity in Rivers State.

He said: “Let there be no more violence in this land. Let there be no deaths. In Rivers State, let there be peace.

“Any time we hear anything about Rivers State, let it be good news. Father, bless our governor, bless his government. Bless all our traditional rulers and their kingdoms.

“At the end of everything, we shall have cause to praise God. If a man pleases God, He will make his enemies be at peace with him. In Rivers State, let there be peace. No more shedding of blood,” Adeboye prayed.

Adeboye is in Rivers State for the Redeemed Christian Church of God rally which will hold on Sunday in Port Harcourt.