Speed Limiter Compliance Excites FRSC

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Rivers State Command, Mr Ayodele Kumaapayi, has described as encouraging the level of compliance by motorists in the state with the directive to install speed limiting device in their vehicles.

Kumapayi who made the commendation in a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt on Wednesday noted that the response by the motorists was as a result of series of consultative meetings organized by FRSC with stakeholders in the state.

“All we have done is to call for stakeholders’ meeting and remind them again of the need for them to comply by installing the device in their vehicles.

“We have had series of meetings last year and all the operators of transport companies in Rivers State have assured us that they will comply before the deadline line”, he said.

He disclosed that some of the motorists had installed the device in their vehicles.

The sector commander emphasized that the deadline for installation of the device which will expire on January, 30, would not be extended.

“There is no going back on it, because this is a presidential guide and we are following that order.

“If you check the national road traffic rule regulations, it is stated there that before a vehicle is placed on the road, that vehicle must have a speed limiter installed”, he said.

According to him, it is not about waking up one day and say, install it, because it is already in the regulation; even as he reiterated that come 31st, January, 2017 enforcement will start fully.

Kumapayi further warned that defaulting motorists will not only have their vehicles impounded, but will also be prosecuted for flouting the presidential directive.