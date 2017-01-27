Senate Promises To Revamp Aviation Sector

The Senate Committee on Aviation, has assured that it will put the aviation sector back in shape, as well as review the entire industry step by step.

Making this known when the committee paid a working visit to the aviation parastatals, at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) conference hall in Lagos, the leader of the team and Deputy Senate leader, Bala Ibn Na’allah, said they will review the industry right from when there was money to now that there is no money.

He said the essence of their visit was not to indict any one or engage in the usual marathon inspection of the airport facilities, but to have a honest hearts to heart talk with the chief executives of the aviation agencies, inspect what is necessary and see how to move the industry forward.

“The industry is in trouble. We have been in self denial. We have not come to indict, we have come to see how we can bring the industry back on course. We will take the project.

“We have come to put heads together to see how we can put things right in the industry. We will review the entire industry one by one; before we had money, now, we don’t have money,” he said.

Na’altlah said that the committee would like to know how monies appropriated on some projects were spent. How much work has been done and when the projects will be completed.

He enjoined all parastatal chiefs to present areas where they require assistance of the committee in order to improve service delivery in the industry.

Senator that accompanied the leader on the visit include Senator Jeremiah Useni, Senator Rilwan Adesofi Akambi, Senator Mohammed Lafiaji, while chairman of the committee, Adamu Aliero, was unavoidably absent.