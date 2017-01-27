Senate Moves To Probe Killing Of IPOB Members

The Senate yesterday condemned the alleged killing of 11 members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital last Friday by security agents. This is just as it mandated the Senate Committee on Police and National Security to institute a full scale investigation into the killings.

The resolution of the Senate came through a motion by Senator Mao Ohuabunwa (PDP Abia North) on the gruesome murder of members of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

Senator Ohuabunwa who came under order 43 of Senate standing rule bordering on personal explanation drew the attention of the Senate to the incessant killing of members of the group. The lawmaker described the act of the security operatives as barbaric and lawless, adding that members of the group were harmless and innocent

He said, “On Friday, 11 people were killed and 26 injured for no just cause, Mr. President , we are in a democracy and people must differ in opinion, that is the beauty of democracy, the killings is one too many, it happened in Onitsha, Aba and now Port Harcourt, it behooves on us to call the security operatives to order.”